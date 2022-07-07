Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Nope! Colin Kaepernick is NOT Investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League

By Fisher Jack
0

Colin Kaepernick (Getty)
Colin Kaepernick (Getty)

*Despite rumors of (Colin Kaepernick) the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback stepping in as an investor for (Ice Cube) the hip-hop legend, a spokesperson has confirmed that it is simply that—a rumor.

Ice Cube founded the BIG3 League, a 3-on-3 basketball competition, in 2017 alongside entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. According to its official Twitter bio,

“BIG3 is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time.”

Rumors are now swirling that the BIG3 is “on the verge of potentially shutting down.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Depriving George Floyd of His Civil Rights | VIDEO

Ice Cube
Ice Cube

During an interview with Basketball News’ Alex Kennedy, Ice Cube shared that the National Basketball Association (#NBA) hasn’t really offered the proper support for his venture. Ice Cube said,

“The NBA hasn’t been the nicest to the BIG3 to me. Of course, publicly, they say all the right words. But we know privately, there’s things done behind the scenes…”

Meanwhile, Kaepernick — who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 — is still very interested in returning to the league where he once led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Previous articleClark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO