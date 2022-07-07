Nope! Colin Kaepernick is NOT Investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League

*Despite rumors of (Colin Kaepernick) the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback stepping in as an investor for (Ice Cube) the hip-hop legend, a spokesperson has confirmed that it is simply that—a rumor.

Ice Cube founded the BIG3 League, a 3-on-3 basketball competition, in 2017 alongside entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. According to its official Twitter bio,

“BIG3 is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time.”

Rumors are now swirling that the BIG3 is “on the verge of potentially shutting down.”

During an interview with Basketball News’ Alex Kennedy, Ice Cube shared that the National Basketball Association (#NBA) hasn’t really offered the proper support for his venture. Ice Cube said,

“The NBA hasn’t been the nicest to the BIG3 to me. Of course, publicly, they say all the right words. But we know privately, there’s things done behind the scenes…”

Meanwhile, Kaepernick — who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 — is still very interested in returning to the league where he once led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.