Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to Home Detention in Sex Offender Case

*​​​​​Nicki Minaj’s husband will not face any prison time for failing to register as a sex offender.

Kenny Petty, 44, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year of in-home confinement and three years of probation, Complex reports. He also has to pay a $55,000 fine.

We reported previously that Petty failed to register as a sex offender in California after he moved to the state with his wife in 2019. The Queens native was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond and ordered to register as a level 2 sex offender in the state as required by law.

According to E! News, Petty is listed in the California database of sexual offenders. His status stems from a conviction of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Granted 5-month Delay in Sex Offender Trial

When news first surfaced of Kenneth’s rape case, Nicki came to his defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” she wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty previously served seven years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, to which he plead guilty. He was released in 2013.

Petty was facing a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison for neglecting to register as a level 2 sex offender in California. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2020.

“I take full responsibility for whatever happens today,” Petty said prior to the sentencing this week. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and disrespected my wife’s brand. There are no excuses, I broke the law. I thank you for giving me the chance to speak, to apologize.”

His famous wife did not attend the sentencing hearing, but she wrote a letter in his defense.

“I have no doubt my son would be traumatized if his father would be taken out of his life,” Nici Minaj wrote in the letter that was read in court. “I’ve known Kenneth Petty for over 20 years, when I first met him I knew he needed guidance… I’ve seen his genuine evolution first hand.”

Petty and Minaj tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020.