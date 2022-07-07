GOP Candidate Jerone Davison Takes On KKK with AR-15 in Campaign Ad | Watch

*Former NFL running back Jerone Davison, a Republican running for congress, has released a campaign ad showing him defending his home against “Democrats in Klan hoods” with an AR-15.

Davison shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday along with the caption: “Make Rifles Great Again”.

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense,” Davison says in the thirty-second video. “That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds.

“But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

The ad shows klansmen in white robes with a Donkey printed on the front. Watch the clip via the Twitter embed above.

Davison, who played for the Oakland Raiders between 1996 and 1997, is vying to represent Arizona’s 4th Congressional District. His support for AR-15’s comes two days after a gunman killed seven people with an AR-15 at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

His new political ad received mixed reactions online, as noted by the New York Post.

“Don’t know how to feel about this. What do you guys think?” wrote former Congressional candidate Barrington Martin II.

“After lying for years that it really was interested in minority outreach, the GOP establishment is about to get its minds blown by the fact new minorities coming to the party in spite of them are going to be even more radicalized than their typical white base,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace tweeted.

“Donald Trump’s presidency normalized hyperbole and absurdity in political advertising. And that alone may stand as his greatest contribution to the world,” wrote author Justin O’Donnell.