Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

GOP Candidate Jerone Davison Takes On KKK with AR-15 in Campaign Ad | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Jerone Davison
screenshot

*Former NFL running back Jerone Davison, a Republican running for congress, has released a campaign ad showing him defending his home against “Democrats in Klan hoods” with an AR-15.

Davison shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday along with the caption: “Make Rifles Great Again”.

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense,” Davison says in the thirty-second video. “That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds. 

“But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.” 

OTHER NEWS: Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker Wears Noose in Campaign Ad Attacking Rand Paul | Watch

The ad shows klansmen in white robes with a Donkey printed on the front. Watch the clip via the Twitter embed above. 

Davison, who played for the Oakland Raiders between 1996 and 1997, is vying to represent Arizona’s 4th Congressional District. His support for AR-15’s comes two days after a gunman killed seven people with an AR-15 at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. 

His new political ad received mixed reactions online, as noted by the New York Post

“Don’t know how to feel about this. What do you guys think?” wrote former Congressional candidate Barrington Martin II.

“After lying for years that it really was interested in minority outreach, the GOP establishment is about to get its minds blown by the fact new minorities coming to the party in spite of them are going to be even more radicalized than their typical white base,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace tweeted.

“Donald Trump’s presidency normalized hyperbole and absurdity in political advertising. And that alone may stand as his greatest contribution to the world,” wrote author Justin O’Donnell.  

Previous articleNicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to Home Detention in Sex Offender Case
Next articleNick Cannon Responds to Claim He Was Caught in Bed with Kel Mitchell
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO