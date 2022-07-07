Cali Gov. Newsom Pardons Sara Kruzan for Fatally Shooting Abuser As A Teen | VIDEO

*(CNN) — A California woman sentenced to life without the possibility of parole as a teenager for fatally shooting a man who abused and sex trafficked her was granted clemency Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sara Kruzan was 16 at the time of the shooting, according to the pardon. In 1995, Kruzan was sentenced for first-degree murder, and a four-year consecutive firearm enhancement was added to the life sentence, according to a copy of the pardon obtained by CNN.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger had commuted her sentence to 25 years to life in 2010, the pardon said.

In 2013, Kruzan was resentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder plus a four-year firearm enhancement, a total term of 19 years to life, according to the pardon. Kruzan was released after serving 18 years in prison.

“Ms. Kruzan committed a crime that took the life of the victim. Since then, Ms. Kruzan has transformed her life and dedicated herself to community service,” according to the pardon. “This act of clemency for Ms. Kruzan does not minimize or· forgive her conduct or the harm it caused. It does recognize the work she has done since to transform herself.”

According to a news release from Newsom’s office, the governor granted 17 pardons, 15 commutations and one medical reprieve on July 1.

Since taking office in January 2019, Newsom has granted a total of 129 pardons, 123 commutations and 35 reprieves, according to the release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.