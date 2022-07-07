Thursday, July 7, 2022
Beyoncé and Team Doing ‘Me Too’ Vetting on Producers and Artists for Upcoming Album

By Fisher Jack
Beyonce
Beyonce / Renaissance

*Beyoncé and her team have reportedly been vetting producers and artists working on her upcoming after she found out one of her former collaborators was charged with rape.

As we all know the highly anticipated album is set to release at the end of this month. Beyoncè has allegedly rejected two songs from artists (that have allegedly) faced accusations of abuse and harassment.

In 2013, Beyoncé’s worked with Detail, who worked on her hit Drunk In Love, he was arrested in August 2020 after being charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, though he denies the claims. A source close to Beyoncè says she was not happy about the accusations.

“She stopped working with him and her team now run MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing.”

