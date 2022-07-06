All Social Media Accounts for ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Have Been Deleted

*Last month, “The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled after 13 seasons. Now the show’s YouTube channel, Instagram account and website have all been deleted.

Fans can no longer access clips and highlights from the show via the show’s official social media channels, as reported by Variety. According to Urban Hollywood 41, fans are naturally upset by this.

@MJFINESSELOVER wrote on Twitter: “They are trying to erase Wendy Williams’ legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel.”

@itsKenBarbie tweeted: “So… they booted Wendy Williams from her show that she worked nearly 14 years to build, deleted its official YouTube, and social media accounts… This is why ownership becomes important because I can’t believe they’re pissing all over her legacy like this.”

Wendy did not appear in the final episode of her daytime talk show that aired on June 17. She took a health-related hiatus from her hosting duties last summer and never returned due to her ongoing battle with Graves’ Disease. She also contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 last year. The season 13 premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed multiple times before it debuted on Oct. 18, 2021.

Wendy said it was an amicable split from the production company behind her talk show, Debmar-Mercury. The finale episode was hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who had been filling in this season amid Wendy’s absence.

Speaking to Extra, Williams revealed that she is “heading off into the world of podcasts with iTunes” now that she has retired from television. TMZ also caught up with her and she noted that she will “make more money” as a podcaster “than doing the TV show.”

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” she told TMZ.

Williams has reportedly been in talks with some potential celebrity guests for her podcast, such as Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, the Kardashians, and the Trumps, Yahoo reports.