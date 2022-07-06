Ray J Gets New Leg Tattoo of His Sister Brandy’s Face | Video

*Ray J has gotten a tattoo of his sister Brandy’s face on his leg.

The singer shared his new ink with hsi followers on Instagram. As reported by PEOPLE, in the caption, Ray J said his plans are to get his whole leg inked with “music,” “love,” “scriptures,” “the vocal bible,” “family,” “ghosts,” “positive words,” and “themes — real gothic-like.”

” ‘THE HOLY LEG!’- GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!” he wrote. “But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!!”

“FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️🤎🖤,” Ray J added, referring to “to his famous sibling. Brandy commented under the post, “Brooooooo♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Check out Ray J’s new tat via the IG video below.

READ MORE: Brandy Hits Jack Harlow with ‘First Class’ Freestyle After He Didn’t Recognize Her Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Last month, Brandy joined white rapper Jack Harlow on stage at the BET Awards after the Kentucky artist admitted that he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J are related.

Brandy responded with a warning that she would “murk this dude in a rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.”

The R&B diva stayed true to her word as she has dropped a clip of her take on Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Per Complex, “In her verse, Brandy references Ray J’s unbreakable glasses, still being in her prime despite growing older, and why Harlow should have put more respect on her name,” the outlet writes.

After dropping the track, Brandy tweeted, “See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️.”

Have a listen to Brandy’s freestyle below.

Brandy responds to Jack Harlow with her “First Class” freestyle.

pic.twitter.com/BLYXr5mtHS — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 25, 2022

In case you missed it, check out the clip below to see what Harlow did that prompted Brandy to respond.