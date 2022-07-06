Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomePolitics
Gossip

Not A Good Look! Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack Catching it for Twerking on TikTok | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Tiara Mack (twerking-TikTok)
Tiara Mack (twerking-TikTok)

*28-year-old Rhode Island state senator Tiara Mack has been trending on Twitter today after she recorded a video of her twerking on the beach and it went viral. At the end of the video she jokingly looked into the camera and said “vote for Senator Mack.”

Mack has been responding to comments throughout the day about her viral video. Earlier today, republican politician Lavern Spicer used the word disgraced to describe the twerk video.

@MackDistrict6 just disgraced her and disgraced every black woman running for public office,” she said. “Right back at ya girl.” Senator Mack replied.

Mack made another video responding to a message on TikTok that said, “I don’t ever wanna hear you complain about how ‘women aren’t respected in this country’ after posting this.” Mack responded with a video saying, “honey baby, this ain’t it because I have an ivy league degree and I’m sitting state senator. It’s not about what I’m wearing or what I’m doing they won’t respect me regardless.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai Have Reportedly Been Dating for 2 Years

Wait! There’s more …

Mack, who is openly lesbian, was raised in Georgia and South Carolina by a single mother who worked as a teacher.

Mack moved to Providence, Rhode Island in 2012 and earned a BA in public health in 2016.

She also defended her actions with this response:

“Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday. can the media cover any policy wins had by the youngest Black state senator in Rhode Island? can the media also cover the 10+ bills I sponsored that the @RISenate never scheduled for a hearing? As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered.”

Here’s some reactions to her TikTok twerking:

Previous articleJury Finds Eric Holder GUILTY of Murdering Nipsey Hussle | WATCH
Next articleFinally! Biden and Harris Speak with Brittney Griner’s Wife | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO