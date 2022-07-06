Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Kel Mitchell’s Ex Wife Claims She Busted Him in Bed with Nick Cannon Wearing Cheerleader Outfit | Video

By Ny MaGee
busted in bed together
Kel Mitchell and Nick Cannon

*Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton damn near broke the internet this week when she took to social media to recall the time she came home and found her ex-husband in bed with Nick Cannon

Hampton was married to Mitchell from 1999 to 2005 and they share two adult children. In a TikTok video, she said during their marriage, she came home early to find Cannon on the bed wearing her cheerleader outfit and doing a little dance routine for her then-husband.

“Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband Kel Mitchell to cheer him up,” she wrote.

Hampton said she was blinded by love at the time, so she stayed with Mitchell. The actor is best known for his hit Nickelodeon shows of the 90s, “All That” and “Kenan and Kel” alongside Kenan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Cannon is currently best known for fathering at least 13 children with multiple women. He shares 11-year-old twins with pop singer Mariah Carey. The rapper and TV host is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. Five more women are reportedly pregnant by the artist. 

One online user noted in the comments of SandraRose.com: “Maybe that’s the real reason Nick is having all of those kids. To prove his masculinity.”

Another added, “Nick like many men are simply fluid, pansexual, bisexual, or GAY and want the image of a straight man!”

Meanwhile, several social media users have pointed out that troubled actor Orlando Brown previously claimed that he “let” Cannon perform oral sex on him while Nick was dressed like a woman. He said “And I liked it. It was OK,” adding, “But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

Cannon, who hosts MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” issued a lengthy response on social media.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f–king hilarious!!!!”  Cannon wrote at the time, E! News reported. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment’! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f–king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on That’s So Raven.”

So far, neither Cannon nor Mitchell have responded to Hampton’s allegations.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

