He Ain’t Taking No Chances! Travis Scott Stopped Show to Check on Fans in Danger | WATCH

*Travis Scott was not having Astroworld part 2 and made sure to stop his show to help fans who were in danger!

Travis opened for Meek Mill at the Coney Art Walls in Coney Island on Monday and during his set things started to get a little intense in the crowd.

It was said that some began to panic and one concert-goer even climbed up a lighting truss and dangled as they watched Travis perform. Others seem to have followed just for the fun of it.

However, Travis eventually noticed that something was happening and stopped the show, ordering the fans to climb down from the truss. He even stopped again and told fans in the crowd to give each other space. They followed his orders and the concert went on.

