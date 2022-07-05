‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Finale Airing on Showtime | LISTEN

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” has been received well by audiences and each week, social media users take to Twitter to discuss the series, taking over the trending topics board.

The science fiction is based on the 1963 novel with the same title by Walter Telvis and is a sequel to the film released back in 1976. The Showtime series stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. Ejiofor talked with EUR about what it was like playing an alien and what to expect from the season ending.

“It was a fascinating challenge,” Ejiofor said of playing an alien. “As an actor you always want to do stuff that maybe doesn’t terrify you, but at least it sort of worries you a little bit. You feel a bit nervous about it. I definitely felt that fear factor. I wanted to explore this alien in a way that felt genuine to me. It felt grounded. It felt realistic, as much as it can.”

While exploring the character, Ejiofor also brought pieces of himself to the character.

“It was very tightly scripted in a way, but there was always kind of room to place things anywhere, we kind of wanted to – in order to try and find the truth of them” Ejiofor said. “Harris is somebody who really likes to work like that as well. To kind of find things in the moment, to be surprised by what’s going on. Although my instinct is to rehearse things a lot, to find it kind of locked down, it was nice to kind of play in a slightly different way. We were kind of trying to sort of surprise each other and bounce off each other in part of the story-telling.”

As far as the finale, Ejiofor said, “the stage is well and truly set for some spectacular stuff to go on.”

You can listen to the full interview above and tune into the season finale of “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” now streaming on Showtime.