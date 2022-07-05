Tamron Hall Shares Advice for Sherri Shepherd Ahead of Her New Talk Show

*Tamron Hall was in New Orleans over the weekend to celebrate Essence Fest and she opened up to PEOPLE about earning her second Daytime Emmy award for her daytime talk show.

“Last time we were here was 2019, we’d just launched the show,” said Hall. “Now we’re back and I just won my second Emmy last week. We’re on a natural high and it’s great.”

She continued, “The first Emmy I won we were all at home and I learned on Zoom. But to be in the room with all my peers and my team and to receive that honor it was just… I still can’t believe it. I thought I heard my name and then I looked at my executive producer Quiana Burns and I said, ‘Oh they really said my name, oh my gosh!'”

She also gushed about sharing the milestone moment with her 3-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Steve Greener.

“The sweetest moment was when Moses was opening the box. I caught a redeye and rushed back home that night and he opened the box. To see him touch the Emmy…I said ‘What’s that?’ And he said ‘Emmy’. It was very very special,” said Hall.

Hall’s talk show is heading into its fourth season and has been renewed for another. “Now that the show is real I don’t think about people who said I couldn’t do it. I think about the people who told me how to do it, and how you do it is by talking to people,” she told PEOPLE.

When asked what advice she’d offer Sherri Shepherd — whose new talk show debuts this fall, Hall said: “My advice is what Oprah Winfrey gave me. Always know your intention. Why are you doing it? What is the reason for the story, the reason for the conversation.”

She added, “And that’s not just a guiding light in television. That’s a guiding light in life. What are your intentions? The greatest who ever did it gave that advice to me so I’ll pass it down.”