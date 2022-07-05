Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Principal (Paula Lev) Accused of Targeting Whiter Teachers for Termination

By Ny MaGee
Paula Lev
Paula Lev / via Linkedin

*A Washington Heights (NYC) principal has sparked local outrage after she reportedly axed several white teachers due to their race. 

Paula Lev, the principal of High School for Law and Public Service, was subjected to a probe by the Department of Education probe last year after she allegedly told a teacher she was “going to get rid of all these white teachers that aren’t doing anything for the kids of our community,” according to a complaint, per the New York Post

The complaint is now before the state Division of Human Rights, according to the report. 

Lev, who is Dominican, is accused of trying to divide the school by race.

high school
New York City’s High School for Law and Public Service

“There are many more teachers who have voiced that they plan to leave and they feel demoralized,” one insider said, noting that over the past year, there has been an exodus of white teachers. Some have left amid the anti-white tension allegedly created and fostered by Lev. 

According to the New York Post, Lev asked a faculty member to “conspire with her” to boot a white colleague from the school, according to the complaint filed with the DOE’s Office of Equal Opportunity.

“Ms. Lev has asked me to conspire with her on a couple of occasions in getting rid of my colleague,” the faculty member alleges in the OEO filing.

“She also stated to me in Spanish that she was ‘going to get rid of all these white teachers that aren’t doing anything for the kids of our community,’” the complaint states.

It concludes, “I believe Ms. Lev is not suited for the position of principal because of the comments she has made to me about white people and the malicious ways in which she thinks and speaks. She is not fit to be a leader of a school.

“As a school staff, we have lost confidence, creditability, trust, and most importantly we have lost hope in Ms. Lev as a principal at the High School for Law & Public Service.”

“She definitely has something against white people,” says the complaint, obtained by The Post.

One student, senior Angel Dilawar, 17, who is the class valedictorian, started a petition on change.org saying “we have had enough and cannot bear to witness the utter disorganization and insanity at our school.”

“We have some new teachers that are super under-qualified, and staff members that were fully experienced and qualified were excessed,” reads the petition. 

“Right now students can do anything they want and they’re not going to get in trouble,” Dilawar told The Post.

The DOE said a new position was created to focus on “conflict resolution.”

“The Department of Education is absolutely committed to providing a strong and supportive environment in all of our schools and for all of our students. We work with our principals every day to ensure that students and staff receive the support they need,” said spokeswoman Jenna Lyle.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

