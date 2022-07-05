Pastor Creflo Dollar Admits He Misled Congregants About Tithing | Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*American preacher Creflo Dollar is reportedly catching heat from other pastors after admitting to his congregants that he lied to them about tithing.

In a new video (see above), the pastor served up a sermon on Sunday at the 30,000-member World Changers Church International that was titled, “The Great Misunderstanding.”

“Today I stand in humility to correct some things I’ve taught for years and believed for years,” he says in the video.

He went on to explain that tithing is no longer relevant for New Testament believers as it is a law of the Old Testament. Dollar cited Romans 6: 14 to stress that Christians live under grace and not the laws of the Old Testament, Black Enterprise reports.

READ MORE: Creflo Dollar Calls On Congregation to Send Tithes via Cash App Amid Coronavirus Chaos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creflo Dollar (@iamcreflodollar)

Romans 6: 14: “For sin shall not have dominion over you; for ye are not under the law, but under the grace.”

Tithing is when you give 10% of your income to your local church. Per Black Enterprise, “Dollar says the manufactured 10% figure is all wrong,” the outlet writes.

“He says I want you to take a portion and put it aside. Now if you want to give 10% that’s fine but, you know, he didn’t say that,” Dollar said in the June 26 video.

“You are under grace not under laws,” he said.

Watch Creflo Dollar’s full video on tithing via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, Pastor Michael Clayton Harris of the First Baptist Church of Passtown slammed Creflo’s flip flop on tithing.

“Until #CrefloDollar has a “Zaccheus” spirit which involves giving the people a REFUND for all the tapes, videos, books, and other materials they bought from him, I am not moved by his “new” revelation on tithing that is still flawed. It’s flawed because #JesusChrist used the “law” in His teachings. For example: In Matthew 4:4,7, & 10, whenever Jesus said, “It is written…” that was the law being used to combat the temptations of the devil. #SoundDoctrine #StudyToShowThyselfApproved,” the pastor said, as reported by PM News Nigeria.

According to the report, Pastor David Ibiyeomie also criticized Dollar’s “new” message about tithing.

“They quote Bible upside down, that’s why you have to be a Bible student, even a pastor can deceive you, please read Bible for yourself,” he said.

“So that somebody cannot preach something up-side-down and you believe. All manner of things are everywhere, some people preach tithe and they said no more tithe because they did not have a solid foundation in the Bible and some of you believe it,” Ibiyeomie continued.

“What’s my business, didn’t I read my Bible? Follow anything you like, you too, read Bible for yourself, let nobody deceive you,” he said.

“Can somebody now tell me not to pay tithes? I will be foolish, I’ve read Bible for myself so nobody can preach to me, I saw it from the Bible so nobody can tell me not to pay tithes.

“I don’t need you to preach to me, I will pay tithes till I die.

“I’ve read it from the Bible, if another said grace made it, let him stay there. You can turn the Bible upside down, please don’t follow all manner of doctrines. Read Bible, God gave it to you. Pastors can go astray. I learned all manner of the gospel are in town. Any man can change any day.”

Dollar reportedly uses the term “Honor Giving” in his ministry, which is akin to tithing.

The controversial pastor previously asked his low-income worshippers to donate $300 each so he could buy a $65 million Gulfstream G650 jet. As noted by CNN, the jet “comes with two Rolls-Royce engines, high-speed Internet and two multichannel satellites and allows for a four-and-a-half-hour commute from New York to Los Angeles.”