Macy Gray: ‘Just because You Change Your Body Parts Doesn’t Make You a Woman’ | Video

*Singer Macy Gray is defending natural-born women against the current mainstream propaganda that men who “feel” some way about their gender and biology are the new gatekeepers of womanhood.

In a world where truth has become fiction and intelligent people are being silenced so the folks who are at war with God and nature won’t be offended, Macy Gray is keeping it real despite the potential backlash. The singer recently weighed in on the transgender debate, telling Piers Morgan: “Just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman,” she said on Morgan’s TalkTV program.

For folks like Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who can’t define what a “woman” is, Gray defined a woman as a “human being with boobs.”

“How about you start there,” she said. “And have a vagina.

OTHER NEWS: Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Files to Change Last Name

“Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.” Don’t miss Piers Morgan’s interview with singer Macy Gray on tonight’s show. TalkTV, 8pm.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/qHSNa6kXYx — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

The singer then clarified that she supports transgender rights — but not boys competing in female athletic competitions.

“If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will,” she said. “Because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

“I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree…,” she said. “There is a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is. Do you know what I mean?”

Gray added, “A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding oneself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know… Where did she lie?

As expected, the fringe members of the transgender community have taken to social media to call for Macy’s cancellation. Some men online, who claim to be “real women,” are even threatening the artist with death and “rape” because she is not supporting the erasure of women through so-called transgender rights.