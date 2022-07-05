Jim Jones’ Mama Responds Him Saying She Taught Him to French Kiss: ‘Tha Ni**a Lost His Mind!’ | WATCH

*Rapper Jim Jones made a bunch of headlines earlier this year after he appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service show and revealed that his mother Nancy Jones (a.k.a. Mama Jones), taught him how to tongue kiss a/k/a french kiss.

He said during the show, “My mom taught me how to kiss when I was younger,” he disclosed. “What were the instructions?” Yee asked. “There wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” Jim replied.

Shocked by his answer, Yee responded, “She kissed you?” “It’s my mother, what do you mean?” Jones retorted. He further explained that Mama Jones had him when she was 17 years old, so to him, it wasn’t strange or weird for them to have such a close bond.

Mama Jones also spoke out on the backlash and said “everybody needs to understand, you’re taking it wrong,” she said before adding, “I am not a nasty mother. All I am is a mother that was teaching my son exactly how to survive and how to actually be able to deal with a woman.” In a new sit-down interview with @starringlorel, Mama Jones is speaking out again to set the record straight. When asked about it, the first hing out of her was, “Tha ni**g lost his mind!” 🙂 Lawd hav’ mercy. Check it out below via the Hollywood Unlocked IG embed below.

