Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Chicago Man Fatally Shoots Teen for Throwing Water on McDonald’s Worker | Video

By Ny MaGee
shooting at McDonald's
Credit: Twitter

*A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the shooting death of a high school student on Friday. 

Police say Anthony Heredia shot and killed Tiera Franklin, 17, in Little Village after he saw her throw water at an employee of a McDonald’s at 4334 W. 26th St., according to Cook County prosecutors.

As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Franklin had an altercation at the fast-food chain a week prior to her death, so when she returned to the location on the day of the shooting to get food with her family, Heredia reportedly told investigators that an employee called him and asked him to come to the restaurant. 

That’s when he allegedly witnessed Franklin walk up to a drive-thru window and throw a cup of water inside, splashing an employee. Heredia responded by shooting at her twice as she ran back to a car, prosecutors said.

READ MORE: Chicago Teen Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting U.S. Marshall and His Dog

She was struck in the back and taken to St. Anthony Hospital by her family, where she was pronounced dead. 

Heredia has been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the report. 

Heredia was paroled in March after reportedly pleading guilty earlier this year to reckless discharge of a firearm. 

“They tell you they’re going out to the store, you expect them to come back home,” said Franklin’s aunt, Juanita Flowers. “So it’s tragic.”

“I feel like if I would’ve been here, maybe an hour, 45 minutes earlier, she would’ve been in the car with me. She wouldn’t have been at the location where it happened,” Flowers said.

“I was at home waiting on them to come back,” said Larhonda Sanderson, another aunt of the teen. “They never came back.”

Franklin’s mother died in April and her father was killed when she was only 5 years old.

“We just lost her mother in April. We’re not even nowhere near healed from that,” said Krystina Ross, a family friend.

Franklin was going into her senior year, with dreams of becoming a lawyer.

“Looking forward to graduating next year from Curie High School, looking forward to prom,” Flowers said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

