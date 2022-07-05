Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Brittney Griner’s Wife (Cherelle) Goes in on Biden for ‘Very Disheartening’ Silence | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Cherelle Griner (CBS News screenshot)
Cherelle Griner (CBS News screenshot)

*As we reported earlier, basketball star Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Biden after 138 days of detention in Russia. She was arrested in February on charges of possessing cannabis oil.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, joined CBS MORNINGS on Tuesday, telling Gayle King that after initially staying quiet as a way to help Brittney, she no longer feels that works.

“I will not be quiet anymore. I will find that balance of, you know, harm versus help, in pushing our government to do everything that’s possible … My wife is struggling, and we have to help her.”

“She is probably the strongest person that I know, so she doesn’t say words like that lightly. That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again. You know, I share those same sentiments,” Cherelle Griner said.

