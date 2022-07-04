Monday, July 4, 2022
Idris Elba Reportedly Joins the $1.2 Billion Bidding to Buy British Broadcaster Channel 4

By Fisher Jack
Idris to star in APPLETV series
*Idris Elba is said to be in talks for a $1.2 billion bid to buy Channel 4, a U.K. broadcaster. The “Luther” actor is reportedly in discussion with Marc Boyan for a joint bid. Marc is the founder of the international marketing firm Miroma Group.

In October, the firm launched Cornerstone Studios to finance and create TV content. In that period, Miroma appointed bankers to explore an acquisition for when Channel 4 is officially made available.

For months, there were speculations over whether Channel 4 would be for sale or not. Finally, U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed in April 2022 that the broadcaster would be up for sale to compete with international streamers such as Amazon and Netflix. However, the intention to sell the broadcaster has not gone down well with some stakeholders, for many see it as a deal that could destroy small producers, according to The Sun.

Idris Elba runs “Green Door Picture,” which is his own production company. However, the actor has never owned a media business as large as Channel 4. As an actor, Idris is best known for film roles such as “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Beast of No Nation,” and “The Harder They Fall.” He also played major roles in HBO’s “The Wire” and BBC drama “Luther.”

Idris Elba and wife, Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba is not going to have a smooth ride when it comes to buying Channel 4 for there are other worthy competitors such as Paramount, Comcast Discovery, Vivendi (a French company), and British public service broadcaster ITV.

He also has more than enough to deal with in his career and business. For one, the British actor is reportedly in talks again to be the new James Bond. Although he is the most preferred by many to take up the James Bond role, he nevertheless decided slow his campaign to replace Daniel Craig, 54. Elba instead focused on being considered for a non-leading role.

Indeed producers wanted him to appear in the next James Bond movie even as a villain, if not the star. But it seems his name is now being considered as agent 007 or the movie’s star after producers realized how popular he is. The producers conducted secret research in which the actor emerged the winner.

