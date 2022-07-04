Coming Soon: The Jennifer Hudson Show | WATCH

*Jennifer Hudson is set to become a talk show host this fall; the series will debut on September 12 on the Fox TV stations as its primary station group. The titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is now officially heading into national syndication after being cleared in more than 95% of the country.

Hudson has a team of experienced pros beside (behind?) her helping to make the project a big success. The show is a production of Warner Bros that produced “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which recently called it a day after airing for 19 years. The experienced team of producers currently helping Hudson are from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and they are determined to make Hudson’s show a big hit. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will be taped from the very studio “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was shot at the Warner. Bros. lot.

Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Corey Palent who were all executive producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and had been with the show since its launch in 2003, are now moving to Hudson’s show to serve as frontrunners. Hudson will also double up as an executive producer on her show. Other executive producers from the aforementioned are Walter Williams III, Graehme Morphy, and Lisa Kasteler Calio. Shani Black will also be around as a co-executive producer.

Lassner and Connelly have already signed overall deals with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television to develop, create and produce other unscripted series for the studio.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Mike Darnell. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Hudson and Darnell first met when the former was an “American Idol” contestant. Coincidentally, it is this show that brought her to the limelight. Darnell was by then the head of reality programming at Fox, and he oversaw the singing competition show at the network.

“I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell,” Darnell recently said about Hudson on an interview with Variety. “I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”

He explained why Hudson would be a great talk show host, going as far as giving her rave reviews for her hosting chops.

“We did the pilot and I’ve got to tell you, she was great,” he added. “I had not experienced that since I’ve been here.”