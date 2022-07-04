Bruce’s Beach and Eminent Domain: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*When families take vacations, many of them flock to the beach. It’s why Florida, California and other coastal areas are so popular and why beachside property is so valuable.

Charles and Willa Bruce paid $1,225 for two parcels of land more than one hundred years ago. They opened a beachside resort for other Black families to use and started a legacy of business ownership. Then local politicians used eminent domain to take control of Bruce’s Beachside resort and the land that’s valued at $20 million today.

But thanks to the LA County Board of Supervisors, led by a Black woman, Bruce family descendants have reclaimed ownership of Bruce’s Beach.

Click the video above to find out how the Board of Supervisors plans to repay the Bruce family for 100 years of lost compensation. This is what reparations look like.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.