Sunday, July 3, 2022
HomeRace/GenderPolice - Police Abuse
News

Deputy Nearly Struck by Passing Car – Driver is Chased and Questioned | WATCH

By zenger.news
0

Florida driver
Florida driver – via Zenger

*A dramatic video showed that a woman driving at night at high speed nearly struck an officer who was conducting a traffic stop along a road in Florida.

Body-cam footage taken by deputy Charles Williams shows that a white Mercedes sedan passed within inches of him, side-swiping his patrol vehicle as it was stopped in Lutz, 15 miles north of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf of Mexico shore.

On the evening of 05/04/22, Deputy Williams called his superiors to report: “I just had a white Mercedes hit my vehicle,” before starting a high-speed chase of the car and its hit-and-run driver on Dale Mabry Highway.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: You Big Dummy! Colorado Man Robbed A Bank While Wearing Ankle Monitor

 

Fearing for his own safety and for that of other motorists, Williams activated his siren and flashing lights; however, the driver continued to elude him.

When the car finally stopped, Williams confronted the driver, telling the woman behind the wheel to “get out.”

The video obscured the woman’s face as she descended from the Mercedes, pleading for forgiveness and saying “I’m sorry”.

Once the driver was standing in front of Deputy Williams, who said: “You realize you hit my truck, right?”

Apologizing again, she said, “I’m so sorry.”

“Yeah, you hit it and kept on going,” the deputy said.

The woman claimed: “I didn’t know I hit it.”

Deputy Williams talking with the lady that almost hit him on 4th of May 2022 in Hillsborough County, FL. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office/Zenger)

Apparently expressing disbelief that she had not registered the glancing collision and the sound it made, Williams asked: “You didn’t hear a loud boom?”

Williams explained to her how she could have killed him: “I was standing in the road and you almost hit me.”

“I thought a hit a rock or something,” the woman claimed: “I heard a clunk.”

Then she tried to touch Williams and he told her not to touch him.

“You almost hit me and then hit my truck. And then you keep going. And I’m behind you with my lights on and you continue to go,” the exasperated Williams said

Another officer enters the frame as Williams asked the woman why she would drive in the lane after seeing the stopped police vehicle with its lights flashing.

“You didn’t think to move over? I’m literally blocking the lane,” Williams said.

Deputy Williams talking with the lady that almost hit him on 4th of May 2022 in Hillsborough County, FL. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office/Zenger)

The sheriff’s office of Hillsborough County recommends:

“Remember, if you see emergency lights: Switch lanes if you can safely do so. Slow down to 20 mph less than the posted speed if you can’t switch lanes.”

The video ended with Sheriff Chad Chronister telling citizens: “Don’t put our deputies or any first responder at risk,” and added, “When you see flashing lights, change lanes.”

“If you can’t safely move over, then slow down or proceed with caution,” he said finally.

Recommended from our partners



The post VIDEO: Sorry Case: Deputy Nearly Struck By Passing Car, Driver Is Then Chased And Questioned appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous articleOhio Man Gets 35-Yrs for Sexually Assaulting 7-Yr-Old While Traveling with Her Across Multiple States
zenger.newshttps://zenger.news

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO