Teyana Taylor & Daughter Junie Shumpert Create JuJuBeez Clothing | PHOTOs

*Singer/actress Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert have become one of the industry’s most famous fashionable mother-daughter duos. Now the duo has decided to take things a notch higher by creating a clothing line they say is strictly for mothers and their little daughters. The collection consists of marching clothes for mothers and daughters.

Teyana announced on her Instagram page that she collaborated with her baby girl and her clothing line, JujuBeez.

“I teamed up with boss lady @babyjunie4 & her clothing brand @jujubeezclothing for a special mommy and me desert collection with @thmbl We’ve been working on this for a min & is sooooooooo excited to share with you guys!!” read the Instagram statement the “Hold on” singer posted.

The Harlem native added that she and her daughter wanted to create outfits that are cozy and also designed to keep the family stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (@babyjunie4)

Talking to WWD, she said, “For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day. We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini-setting the hallway trends.”

The line comprises neutral colors such as black, tan, grey, and blue. Pieces of clothing range from matching bucket hats, short sets, hoodies, legging sets, zip-up shirts with matching biker shorts, and varsity jackets. Prices are between $20 to $129.

Taylor says that the collaboration is also partly to show her daughter Junie that as a Black woman, the sky is the limit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (@babyjunie4)

“I love the collision of masculine and feminine styles within my own wardrobe and wanted to represent that within this mama-and-mini collection,” said the Coming to America 2 star. “I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real and you can do whatever you dream to do. This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative and I will — anything is possible.”

You can scroll through the JujuBeez collection here.