Ohio Man Gets 35-Yrs for Sexually Assaulting 7-Yr-Old While Traveling with Her Across Multiple States

*A Columbus, Ohio man was on Tuesday sentenced to 35 years in jail for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. Joseph Gaines, 42, was transporting the girl across multiple states to abuse her sexually.

In November 2021, Gaines pleaded guilty to committing a new offense against a minor as a registered sex offender and transporting a minor interstate with the intention of sexually abusing the victim.

The court documents indicate that the culprit transported the minor (about seven years old at the time) in the bunk of his semi-truck from Ohio to several other states, while sexually assaulting her repeatedly in the course of the journey.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gaines was on parole when he committed the assaults. In 2005, he was convicted in Stark County Common Pleas Court of raping a 13-year-old minor in 1998. In 2000, he was convicted in Florida of kidnapping and attempted aggravated assault. In the case, he was accused of approaching a woman on the beach, placing a knife to her throat, and saying, “you’re coming with me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: No Misteak: Meat-eaters Are ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by the Taste of Plant-Based Food | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gaines’ DNA additionally put him at the scene of two other rapes. Around the time he committed the 1998 rape, he is said to have approached a 15-year-old on the street in Canton. He threatened her with a box cutter before leading her into the woods, where he raped her. The investigators found his DNA in the underwear of the girl.

A married couple was strolling on the beach in Florida in 2002 when Gaines appeared with a weapon he covered with a towel. He forced them to an abandoned building and raped the wife. He forced the husband to watch the ordeal.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said, “A multi-decade sentence is warranted for this defendant, whose ongoing actions reveal him to be a true predator. Gaines spent much of the past 20 plus years – other than the times he was incarcerated – perpetrating dangerous sexual assaults. Now, he’ll spend the next 35 years in federal prison. This is the type of incorrigible conduct that prison walls are made for.”