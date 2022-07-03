Sunday, July 3, 2022
Ludacris’ Manager (Chaka Zulu) Was Violently Stomped on Before Getting Shot in Chest | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Disturbing details have emerged in the shooting of Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zulu 🙏🏽 While Chaka Zulu is still in critical condition, Radar Online has learned that Chaka was not only shot in the chest– near his heart–but was also violently stomped and kicked.

As previously reported, Chaka Zulu was one of three victims who were shot in the parking lot of Atlanta‘s APT 4B restaurant on Sunday (June 26). Surveillance video caught the vicious attack that involved several men who jumped Chaka before one of them pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots.

According to reports, the footage showed Ludacris’ longtime music manager and business partner being approached by a man in the parking lot who immediately started arguing with Chaka. An unnamed woman attempted to break up the altercation by pushing the unidentified man away from Chaka. In the surveillance footage, the aggressor is subsequently seen bumping into Chaka Zulu’s chest, which then prompted Zulu to address the man.

Things took a turn for the worse when three to four men entered the fight, knocking Chaka to the ground before kicking and stomping him. One of the attackers then took out a gun and fired two times before Zulu returned to his feet and aimed off at least one shot in self-defense. Chaka was hit once, in which the bullet came close to his heart. His condition has been critical since he arrived at the hospital. Reportedly, there were three victims total in the shooting. One man, who was only 23 years old, died after being transported to the hospital. The victim’s family believes he was at the wrong place, at the wrong time and may have been an innocent bystander.

