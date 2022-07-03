Sunday, July 3, 2022
Cheryl Willis Launches Book on Gospel Queens: ‘Isn’t Her Grace Amazing’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Cheryl Willis - Isn't Her Grace Amazing (book cover)
*(New York, NY)Emmy Award-winning journalist Cheryl Wills launches her latest book, Isn’t Her Grace Amazing!: The Women Who Changed Gospel Music, in honor of 25 legendary gospel queens whose dynamic voices impacted the nation and transformed the genre.

In this stunning coffee table book, Wills chronicles gospel legends of the past, as well as heralding the artists of today in this lavishly illustrated offering filled with in-depth interviews, never-before-seen images, behind-the-scenes stories, uncovered gems and more.

As many women in the gospel industry often go unnoticed and underappreciated for their talents—including writing, arranging, directing, developing singers and more—Wills’ book allows each of these towering artisans their moment to shine.

“An affectionate view of Gospel’s brightest voices…the book’s photos are uplifting all by themselves …” — Library Journal

Cheryl Willis - screenshot
Notable names include:

  • Queen Mothers: Mahalia Jackson, Sallie Martin, Inez Andrews, Albertina Walker, Willie Mae Ford Smith
  • Sisters in Song: The Davis Sisters, The Barrett Sisters, The Clark Sisters, Clara Ward and the Ward Singers, The Drinkard Singers
  • Architects of the Melody: Dorothy Love Coates, Dorothy Norwood, Marion Williams, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Roberta Martin
  • Crossover Queens: Aretha Franklin, Rosetta Tharpe, Mavis Staples, CeCe Winans, Mary Mary
  • And Still She Shouts: Tamela Mann, Dottie Peoples, Tramaine Hawkins, Kim Burrell, Yolanda Adams

“It is a deep honor to shine a spotlight on the legacy of these extraordinary women who elevated gospel music, each in her own way,” said Wills. “They didn’t just sing a song; they left an indelible mark. Each of these dynamic performers made tremendous personal sacrifices, and made no apologies for who they were and from whence they come. That is the reason that I wanted to immortalize each of them in this book. Their resilience throughout their extraordinary careers can serve as a testimony and lesson for us all.”

Isn’t Her Grace Amazing is published by Amistad Press/Harper Collins. For more information, visit HarperCollins.com or CherylWills.com. #HerGraceAmazing #AmistadBooks

 

ABOUT CHERYL WILLS:
Cheryl Wills is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and journalist with national cable news network Spectrum News NY1. As the first African-American woman to host a prime-time nightly newscast for the cable network, she anchors the Emmy-nominated broadcast Live at Ten, weeknights. She is also the acclaimed author of a series of books about her family’s transition from slavery to freedom in the United States, including; Die Free: A Heroic Family Tale, The Emancipation of Grandpa Sandy Wills and more. Cheryl has interviewed some of the most influential figures in the world, including the late great writer and activist Maya Angelou. For more than a decade she hosted the ESSENCE Festival’s All-Star Gospel Tribute, an event that has honored Cissy Houston, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and Bishop T.D. Jakes, among many others.
source: sheilaharrispr.com

Fisher Jack

