Saturday, July 2, 2022
Weekend Watch: ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ is a Must See but the ‘Minions’ is a Dud | VIDEOs

By Marie Moore
(L to R) Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Freida Pinto. Photo:Ross Ferguson / Bleecker Street
(L to R) Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Freida Pinto. Photo: Ross Ferguson / Bleecker Street

*“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is a breath of fresh air and should be added to your must-see list.

With a lot of people taking flight this extended, holiday weekend,  the period piece “Mr. Malcolm’s List” will take one on a trip to the lush and extravagant world of Mr. Jeremy Malcolm (Sope Dirisu).

The lavish country getaways, glittering masquerade ball, and high society chicanery is a far cry from the f-bombs, fart jokes, gratuitous sex, boobs, and mindless dialogue we often endure in movies.

“Mr. Malcom’s List” takes the viewer to a genteel place where there is civility and beauty, with no doom and gloom accompanied by explosions and crashes.

Zawe Ashton and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. - Photo: Ross Ferguson / Bleecker Street
Zawe Ashton and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. – Photo: Ross Ferguson / Bleecker Street

In “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” the avenger Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) seeks Mr. Malcolm’s comeuppance when she feels spurned by him.

Not meeting all the qualifications on Malcolm’s list, Julia enlists the help of her best friend, Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto), to pose as Malcolm’s perfect match, only to have Selina present her own list of unattainable attributes.

Of course, we know the outcome of this story, but it’s an enjoyable journey.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Taraji P. Henson is the Afro-coiffed, angry, wack job, Belle Bottom. She is a leader of the supervillain, supergroup, the Vicious 6. Unfortunately, Henson is exactly NOT what black women need right now—someone to solidify the stigma of being an angry black woman, popularized in the cinema and on television.

(from left) characters voiced by Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson, Danny Trejo, and Lucy Lawless.
(from left) characters voiced by Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson, Danny Trejo, and Lucy Lawless.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the origin story of how supervillain Gru first met his Minions. A fanboy of the supervillain supergroup Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When things go awry with his plan, Gru turns to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), and discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The diatribe in “Minions” is trite, and the incoherent yellow runts have run their course.

