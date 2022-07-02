Saturday, July 2, 2022
Men Seeking Vasectomies Are Way Up Following Overturn of Roe v. Wade⁠ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Urologists have observed a sharp increase in the number of men seeking vasectomies since the US Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v.Wade.⁠

The Washington Post reported that doctors in the US had observed an increase in men seeking the procedure following a court ruling that limits or completely bans abortion in some states.⁠

According to #DrJohnCurington, a urologist in Florida, 60–70% of men cite the court’s ruling as justification for getting the operation.⁠

“A few of them have such sophistication as young men that they actually are thinking about Justice [Clarence] Thomas and his opinion that contraception may fall next.”⁠He said, “And that’s shocking. That’s something that doesn’t enter into our conversations ever, until this week.”⁠

In addition, Dr. Doug Stein, a Curington associate, has seen an increase in vasectomies, with about 12-18 procedures per day compared to four to five per day before the ruling.⁠

Stein explained: “Many of the guys are saying that they have been thinking about a vasectomy for a while, and the Roe v. Wade decision was just that final factor that tipped them over the edge and made them submit the online registration.”⁠

