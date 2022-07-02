Men Seeking Vasectomies Are Way Up Following Overturn of Roe v. Wade⁠ | VIDEO

*Urologists have observed a sharp increase in the number of men seeking vasectomies since the US Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v.Wade.
The Washington Post reported that doctors in the US had observed an increase in men seeking the procedure following a court ruling that limits or completely bans abortion in some states.
According to #DrJohnCurington, a urologist in Florida, 60–70% of men cite the court’s ruling as justification for getting the operation.
“A few of them have such sophistication as young men that they actually are thinking about Justice [Clarence] Thomas and his opinion that contraception may fall next.”He said, “And that’s shocking. That’s something that doesn’t enter into our conversations ever, until this week.”
In addition, Dr. Doug Stein, a Curington associate, has seen an increase in vasectomies, with about 12-18 procedures per day compared to four to five per day before the ruling.
Stein explained: “Many of the guys are saying that they have been thinking about a vasectomy for a while, and the Roe v. Wade decision was just that final factor that tipped them over the edge and made them submit the online registration.”
