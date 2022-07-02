Doggy Paddle: Crafty Jack Russell (BabyGirl) Uses Pool Filter As Her Own VIP Exit | WATCH

*BabyGirl the mini Jack Russell uses a pool filter system as her own VIP exit – that is Very Important Pooch – as seen in a viral video.

The video was shared on ‘The BabyGirl’ TikTok page by her owner Melissa K. Sims, 53, an attorney from Johnston City, Illinois.

Melissa’s page boasts several viral videos, including one clip viewed a whopping 121 million times and another watched by 37 million TikTok users.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rickey Smiley Reacts to Beef Between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley | Video

The video was shared on ‘The BabyGirl’ TikTok page by her owner Melissa K. Sims, 53, an attorney from Johnston City, Illinois.

Melissa’s page boasts several viral videos, including one clip viewed a whopping 121 million times and another watched by 37 million TikTok users.

Videos show BabyGirl surfing and frolicking in the swimming pool as well as using the pool’s skimmer basket as her own little doggy door.

Melissa said: “The dog is named BabyGirl and is a seven-pound, eight-year-old puddin (mini) Jack Russell Terrier.

“She is very petite compared to other Jack Russells, with her legs not much longer than your front forefinger.

Jack Russell discovers a new way to get out of the pool in Johnston City, Illinois on May 25, 2022. (@melissaksims/Zenger).

“I have had her since she was two months old and she has swam since the day that I got her.”

She added: “I have rescued Jack Russells for many years, and they have loved to swim and surf.”

Melissa told Zenger News: “BabyGirl was used to using the steps at my in-ground pool.

” My boyfriend has a house with an above-ground pool. She is very independent and likes to get in and out of the pool on her own.

“She went for the skimmer basket seven years ago like it was her own personal doggy door and used the ledge to walk around.

Jack Russell discovers a new way to get out of the pool in Johnston City, Illinois on May 25, 2022. (@melissaksims/Zenger).

“She is small, but fierce. Once, she went after a very large bobcat hiding in the garage.”

Melissa said: “Jack Russells are very agile, athletic and smart. They need to stimulate their minds as well, so I will put small toys in the pool for her to ‘rescue’ or try to find.

“She can maneuver her surfboard in a still pool and get to the edge to jump out. Though she is very independent, we never leave her alone.

“There are eagles in the area which will snatch a small pet.

“She had puppies a few years ago and those went to children with special needs. She is very good with special needs children and is certified as a therapy dog, though she does not like other dogs.”

She added: “BabyGirl is kind of a diva!”

Jack Russell discovers a new way to get out of the pool in Johnston City, Illinois on May 25, 2022. (@melissaksims/Zenger).

Melissa told Zenger News: “A lot of followers are worried for her. I used to worry for her, too, but she is really very careful. I am not agitated by some of the comments, most people come from a place of loving concern.

“Many followers have asked me not to use music as they prefer to hear her swim and tippy tap on the ledge. They like to hear her ears slap as she shakes. Many have found her videos to be relaxing and therapeutic for those with anxiety disorders, or who are into ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) for post-traumatic stress disorders.

“I love to hear that and am very glad they get to see the magic that is BabyGirl.”

Recommended from our partners







The post Doggy Paddle: Crafty Jack Russell Uses Pool Filter As Her Own VIP Exit appeared first on Zenger News.