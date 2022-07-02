Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

‘Can’t be Silent Anymore,’ Says Wife of Hornets’ Miles Bridges – Shares Pics of Alleged Attack | LOOK

By Fisher Jack
0

Mychelle Johnson - Instagram
Mychelle Johnson – Instagram

*Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday on felony domestic violence charges. At the time, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz confirmed the arrest on a warrant, but said he could not say what the warrant is for due to its “confidential nature.” However, Bridges was released later in the day on a $130,000 bond.

The Hornets released a statement on the “situation” saying, “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

While full details weren’t shared at the time, (Mychelle Johnson) the wife of the basketball player is coming forward to share the harrowing aftermath of an alleged domestic violence attack that landed the athlete in jail.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson, 24, posted to Instagram. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” Mychelle says Miles choked her until she went to sleep … tearing muscles in her neck in the process.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: NBA Player Miles Bridges Arrested After Felony Domestic Violence Incident

Previous articleR. Kelly Placed on Suicide Watch After 30 Year Sentence – Lawyer Says He’s NOT Suicidal | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO