‘Can’t be Silent Anymore,’ Says Wife of Hornets’ Miles Bridges – Shares Pics of Alleged Attack | LOOK

*Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday on felony domestic violence charges. At the time, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz confirmed the arrest on a warrant, but said he could not say what the warrant is for due to its “confidential nature.” However, Bridges was released later in the day on a $130,000 bond.

The Hornets released a statement on the “situation” saying, “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

While full details weren’t shared at the time, (Mychelle Johnson) the wife of the basketball player is coming forward to share the harrowing aftermath of an alleged domestic violence attack that landed the athlete in jail.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson, 24, posted to Instagram. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” Mychelle says Miles choked her until she went to sleep … tearing muscles in her neck in the process.

