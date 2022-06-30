Walmart Offering $200K Per Year for New Store Managers

*Walmart is reportedly short on store managers and the retail giant is said to be having a tough go at finding interested and qualified people to take on the role. The company is so desperate that it’s willing to pay a salary of $200,000 per year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, executives are turning to college grads to run Walmart’s 4,700 U.S. stores. “The job requires long hours and—in big stores—overseeing an operation with roughly $100 million in annual sales and a team of 300,” the outlet writes.

Walmart has created a program to train college graduates to become store managers — with a starting wage of at least $65,000 a year. The College2Career program “aims to bring nearly 1,000 applicants through this summer”, per the report.

The program is meant to serve as a two-year fast track to the top position at the store. At the end of the program, participants are given their own Walmart stores to run as managers.

Here’s more from MSN:

Donna Morris, who works as Walmart’s head of human resources, highlighted that the company is instituting programs that will allow them to “commit to a person’s life beyond what they would expect from an employer.” These include things like higher wages across the board as well as access to a subsidized degree program for workers looking to advance their careers and education.

“Life happens,” said Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president. The company listened closely to its workers during the pandemic and while there was a lot of talk of the “great resignation,” she said, there was an equal amount of “resetting,” or people trying new jobs within the company.

Stomski said the company is training people for newly created jobs such as InHome delivery specialists, according to The Chronicle. The service delivers groceries to customers, and Walmart plans to hire 3,000 people for this particular position that will roll out in Dallas this summer.

“We really believe we have a path forward for all our associates,” said Donna Morris, chief people officer at Walmart. She said the company also has job positions in health care, financial services, cybersecurity and advertising.

“Our goal is to turn even more jobs into careers by strengthening a ladder of opportunity for our associates,” CEO Doug McMillon told shareholders recently at the company’s annual meeting.

Walmart’s average hourly wage in the U.S. is now $17.