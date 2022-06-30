‘Tamron Hall’ Returns for 4th Season on Sept. 6 – Host Wins SECOND Daytime Emmy

*Tamron Hall was honored by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Friday (06-24-22) with her second Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host during the televised ceremony from the Pasadena Convention Center. ABC News announced that “Tamron Hall’s” premiere date for the show’s fourth season is Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Hall took home her first hosting trophy in 2020, marking the first time since the award’s 2015 inception that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. The nationally syndicated show (check local listings) was nominated for a record four nominations in 2022: Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, as well as Outstanding Informative Talk Show, Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design and Outstanding Makeup.

“On the heels of the exciting and humbling Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Talk Show Host, to coming off recent season high record ratings, I can’t wait to return for season 4 and continue our amazing conversations with unforgettable guests. Our audience keeps growing and I’m so honored to spend this golden hour with the Tam Fam every day,” said Tamron Hall.

“Tamron Hall,” is a destination to discuss and dissect the issues of the day. The show’s third season featured timely, topical and powerful conversations with newsmakers, changemakers, and visionaries including Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, former First Lady and best-selling author Michelle Obama, Oscar-award-winning actress Halle Berry, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Iman, author and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, country music superstar LeAnn Rimes, actress/writer/director/producer Issa Rae, legendary R&B group New Edition, TV’s original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, music icon and actress Mary J. Blige, and many more.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through entertaining, meaningful and impactful topics, like medical gaslighting; human trafficking; “The Great Resignation” where Tamron spoke candidly with Americans quitting their jobs in record numbers in search of more money, flexibility and happiness; “mom rage” where brave women shared their stories; and how to deal with toddler tantrums. The show also provided helpful tips and takeaways about everything from how to be more confident to how to find love and how to harness the power of laughter.

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

source: ferencomm.com