Sherri Shepherd Shares Funny Story About Masturbating At Her Age | Video

*”The View’s” former cohost, Sherri Shepherd, was recently a guest on the daytime talk show and she left the hosts shocked by her crude comments about masturbation.

Shepherd appeared on the talk show on Tuesday and shared NSFW details about her sex life and that of her teenage son. As reported by The Sun, not only did she reveal that she’s been “celibate for four years,” Sherri said her 17-year-old son Jeffrey spends a lot of alone time in his bedroom.

Per the report, co-host Joy Behar replied sarcastically: “Gee, I wonder what he’s doing in there.”

Sherri added: “Imma tell you this, all the men in my life said just get lotion and put it in his room and back out the door.”

Shepherd went on to admit that she uses sex toys from the Kandi Burruss collection.

“I gotta lock my door ‘cause– ya know, Kandi Burruss, I order toys from Kandi Burruss all the time. And the problem is, as you get older, you get more tired,” said Shepherd.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg replied: “Yeah, tell me, do tell me.”

Sherri continued: “I fell asleep with one of the toys in my hand, and [son] Jeffrey likes to walk in my room, and I woke up– because kids just stand there and look at you.

“So, I’m laying and I go, ‘What are you doing?!’

“The thing was still on,” she said of when she woke up with the toy still in her hand.

In related news, Shepherd’s new daytime talk show, simply titled “Sherri,” is set to debate this fall, replacing Wendy Williams’ show.

The new daytime talker is presented as a “comedic take on entertainment and pop culture,” as reported by Page Six.

The production company behind “The Wendy Williams Show,” Debmar-Mercury, is producing Shepherd’s show.

“The producers informed everyone that the [Wendy Show] was being canceled at the end of June,” sources close to production exclusively told lovebscott.com. ”Then in the next breath, they hired everyone to work on the new Sherri show.”

As we reported previously, despite Wendy’s health battles and multiple hiatuses, Debmar-Mercury only decided to renew Wendy’s show after their planned replacement, “The Jerry O’Connell Show,” fell through because of poor ratings.