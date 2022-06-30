Thursday, June 30, 2022
Social Media Users Are Swooning Over Philip Michael Thomas’ Son | Photos

By Ny MaGee
Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas
Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas / Instagram

*The son of “Miami Vice” star Philip Michael Thomas has some female social media users swooning over his super-delicious good looks. 

Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram of himself as an infant with his famous father. Per Black Enterprise, “The picture has overlay text that reads, “He’s gunna be a heartbreaker when he’s older,” then shifts to a video of Sacred Light sauntering toward the camera bare-chested with the word “facts” in the middle of the recorded footage,” the outlet writes. 

According to the report, some of the comments under the post stated: “He’s fine like his daddy!” Another added, “Damn he looks just like him too,” one IG user commented. 

“You are fine just like your daddy,” added another fan.

OTHER NEWS: Sherri Shepherd Shares Funny Story About Masturbating At Her Age | Video

“He is definitely handsome just like his father,” acknowledged one commenter.

“Oooo lawd I was in love with his daddy,” declared another person, leaving a trail of heart emojis.

According to the report, Sacred Light attended Texas State University and studied at the McCoy School of Business. For seven years, he and his business partner Vinny Jurado ran a party bus transportation company called Five Star Entourage. When that ended, Sacred Light worked as a travel videographer.

“Five years in, I could tell I needed to do something different, but I did not know what that was, so I kept asking myself the question, ‘If time or money were no object, what would I spend my time doing?’ Eventually, the answer was that I would travel and film. So I bought a camera, learned how to use it on YouTube, and took action,” he said, Voyage Austin reports.

His company, Sacred Shot Media, specializes in filming weddings, fitness videos, commercials, and food conferences, per the report.

“There so much to learn in the video production industry that I may not learn everything in my lifetime, but I will try my best to soak up whatever knowledge I can while I am here,” he said. 

Check out some of Sacred Light’s sexy IG photos below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

