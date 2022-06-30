NBA Player Miles Bridges Arrested After Felony Domestic Violence Incident

*NBA forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge.

Bridges, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles following the issue of a warrant, People reports. The athlete — -who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets — turned himself in to authorities after an alleged physical altercation that went down Tuesday with an unidentified woman, TMZ Sports reports.

Bridges was reportedly released on a $130,000 bond on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Hornets have released a statement on Twitter regarding his arrest: “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

His arrest comes amid reports that Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has commented on Bridges not being offered a max contract.

We reported earlier that Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, reportedly talked him out of accepting a $60 million contract extension last offseason, as Miles is set to earn far more as a restricted free agent this summer, according to NBC Sports.

A max offer is projected to be worth about $131 million over four years. The Hornets are said to be hesitant about matching that. On Monday’s episode of “NBA Today”, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated: “Let’s take a look at Miles Bridges. He’s not being offered, from what I’m told, a max contract from the Charlotte Hornets right now. So, he’s going to go out into the market place, starting on Thursday or Friday, and see if he can get that offer from somewhere else.”

According to reports, Bridges demanded a max contract after becoming the team’s highest scorer during his breakout 2021-22 season. Per Yahoo, “if Bridges accepts a max contract offer from another team, the Hornets will have 48 hours to match the offer or facilitate a sign-and-trade.”

Kupchak made clear on Tuesday that the Hornets would like to retain Bridges. “As an organization, we love Miles,” Kupchak said, CBS reports. “We’re going to bring him back. He’s been great for the franchise, and I believe with his work ethic he’s only going to get better.”