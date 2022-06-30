Thursday, June 30, 2022
Mary J. Blige Takes Apple Music to New York for One Night Only

By Ny MaGee
Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige (photo supplied)

*Mary. J. Blige has teamed with Apple Music to serve up a one-night-only performance to celebrate her life and music that will be available to stream exclusively on the platform c in over 165 countries. 

Blige’s performance at New York City’s historic United Palace is set for July 27th at 7:00 PM PST. The live show will feature a career-spanning setlist and reflections from her unparalleled career in music, per press release. 

The Grammy award-winning and Academy award-nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur is the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live series. 

“The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride,” said Mary J. Blige. “From continuing to act, to recording and releasing my 15th studio album, growing and expanding different businesses like Sun Goddess and Sister Love Jewelry, to performing at the Super Bowl, launching my Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and now getting ready to go back on tour, it feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.”

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige Announces Dates for 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour

 

In related news,  Blige will executive produce an upcoming Lifetime Movie inspired by her iconic “Real Love” single.

“I wrote Real Love based on my real-life experiences, and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” Blige shared in a statement. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.’”

The upcoming Lifetime movie – Madamenoir notes – is a romantic drama – a coming-of-age – featuring Kendra, a determined young woman who enrolls in upstate New York for her college studies. Her initial plans are to focus on her studies. Still, when she meets Ben, her film class partner, they fall hard in love, which teaches her the meaning of real love despite all the challenges she faces: financial hardship, competition for the top-class position, and disapproving parents.

Meanwhile, Blige has announced U.S. dates for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour that kicks off this fall.

Powered by Black Promoters Collective—Blige’s 23-city tour begins in September and will include supporting acts, Ella Mai and Queen Naija, Vibe reports. 

The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour dates are:

Sep 17: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sep 18: Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena

Sep 21: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sep 22: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 24: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (sans Queen Naija)

Sep 25: Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 28: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Center at The BJCC

Sep 29: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 01: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct 02: Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (sans Ella Mai)

Oct 06: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (Mary J. Blige solo)

Oct 08: Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Oct 09: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (sans Queen Naija)

Oct 12: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 15: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct 16: Memphis, TN – FedEX Forum

Oct 19: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct 20: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 22: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Oct 23: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct 26: Nashville, TN  – Bridgestone Arena

Oct 27: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Oct 29: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Ny MaGee
