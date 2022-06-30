Kimberly Elise Sparks Outrage for Celebrating Reversal of Roe v. Wade

*Actress Kimberly Elise is catching heat from Black folks after she praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Elise took to Instagram to post an image of a sleeping baby along with the caption, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod”.

Last week the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old ruling that protected a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy.

Elise’s post also included the scripture Psalm 139:13-14, which reads “For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it very well.”

Elise turned off comments on her post so the pro-abortionists headed to Twitter to call her out for being pro-life.

One user on Twitter mentioned the maternal mortality rates for Black women, writing, “Kimberly Elise celebrates abortion being overturned in a country with a terrible mortality rate for Pregnant black women. I’ll add that even if the mortality rate wasn’t terrible I’m still pro-choice. But it’s kind of even more ghoulish and foolish to celebrate considering that.”

Kimberly Elise was literally in For Colored Girls.. need I remind her of the abortion plot point??? — Riyadh (@Riyadhtheactor) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise feels the same way a lot of your 50+ aunties and mothers feel so don’t act shocked. It’s funny how fast that “respect Black women” talk goes right out the window for some people when one says something they don’t like. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) June 30, 2022

Unfollowed Kimberly Elise so fast when I saw that IG post. Millions of mothers and babies will be saved? How about no…Also not every person is a Christian. Just… pic.twitter.com/bSTg8lsrqD — Jade Young (@JadenJewel) June 28, 2022

Kimberly Elise has an opinion & view that’s unique to her… Some people will agree & others will disagree, we don’t have the same views on anything. But let’s not act like y’all ain’t gonna watch Diary of a mad black woman moment it comes on tv again. — J.C. (@Writer4LifeJC) June 29, 2022

The actress had plenty of defenders, with one Twitter user noting “Y’all be quick to cancel celebrities that doesn’t share the same OPINIONS as the masses. Kimberly Elise is entitled to feel how she feels about abortions.”

Another user wrote, “Kimberly Elise is being attacked because she is a Black woman who is pro-life. To the libs, we’re nothing but “ni**ers” if we aren’t liberals. I was never called that word my entire life until I ran as a Republican. Now it’s a daily thing. Kimberly, don’t bend & stay strong!”

A third said, “It’s “protect black women”, until that black woman is pro life….. there’s so much irony there.”

Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer also expressed her support for Elise, writing, “Kimberly Elise is being attacked because she is a Black woman who is pro-life. To the libs, we’re nothing but ‘n******’ if we aren’t liberals. I was never called that word my entire life until I ran as a Republican. Now it’s a daily thing. Kimberly, don’t bend & stay strong!”