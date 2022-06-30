Thursday, June 30, 2022
Kimberly Elise Sparks Outrage for Celebrating Reversal of Roe v. Wade

By Ny MaGee
0

Kimberly Elise
Kimberly Elise as Detective Jackson in ‘Death Wish.’

*Actress Kimberly Elise is catching heat from Black folks after she praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Elise took to Instagram to post an image of a sleeping baby along with the caption, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod”. 

Last week the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old ruling that protected a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy.

Elise’s post also included the scripture Psalm 139:13-14, which reads “For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it very well.”

READ MORE: 'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Doesn't Believe in Abortions PERIOD end of Story, However … WATCH

 

Elise turned off comments on her post so the pro-abortionists headed to Twitter to call her out for being pro-life.

One user on Twitter mentioned the maternal mortality rates for Black women, writing, “Kimberly Elise celebrates abortion being overturned in a country with a terrible mortality rate for Pregnant black women. I’ll add that even if the mortality rate wasn’t terrible I’m still pro-choice. But it’s kind of even more ghoulish and foolish to celebrate considering that.”

Check out additional reactions below:

The actress had plenty of defenders, with one Twitter user notingY’all be quick to cancel celebrities that doesn’t share the same OPINIONS as the masses. Kimberly Elise is entitled to feel how she feels about abortions.”

Another user wrote, “Kimberly Elise is being attacked because she is a Black woman who is pro-life. To the libs, we’re nothing but “ni**ers” if we aren’t liberals. I was never called that word my entire life until I ran as a Republican. Now it’s a daily thing. Kimberly, don’t bend & stay strong!”

A third said, “It’s “protect black women”, until that black woman is pro life….. there’s so much irony there.”

Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer also expressed her support for Elise, writing, “Kimberly Elise is being attacked because she is a Black woman who is pro-life. To the libs, we’re nothing but ‘n******’ if we aren’t liberals. I was never called that word my entire life until I ran as a Republican. Now it’s a daily thing. Kimberly, don’t bend & stay strong!”

Previous articleArrest Warrant Found for White Woman Responsible for Killing of Emmett Till in 1955
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

