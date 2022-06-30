EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Anita Ward’s ‘Ring My Bell’ Was Originally Written for Stacy Lattisaw

*On June 30, 1979, Anita Ward began her two-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with “Ring My Bell,” a disco anthem that made her a household name for decades to come. But the tune was not originally written for Ward.

Then a 21-year-old graduate of Mississippi’s Rust College with a degree in psychology, Ward was teaching school when she signed her first record deal. She had come from a family of vocalists, and once told a reporter that singing was “probably in my blood.” She was first offered a deal at age 14, after singing in a Black history program. But her parents thought she was too young to sign and passed on the opportunity.

In college, the Memphis native joined Rust’s famed choir and nabbed a role in the school’s presentation of “Godspell.” School administrator and songwriter, Chuck Holmes, was in the audience for one of the performances. Impressed by the young talent, he soon became her manager and began shopping her to different labels.

Meanwhile, around the same time in Southeast D.C., 11-year-old singer Stacy Lattisaw was performing at Dupont Park for a National Park Service event headlined by Ramsey Lewis. A tape of the performance was given to Frederick Knight, a producer with TK Records. Knight had been an artist on Stax Records and had success with the 1972 single “I’ve Been Lonely for So Long.”

When Stax was forced to shut down in 1975, Knight launched his own imprint the same year, Juana Records. It was distributed by TK Records, the home of George McCrae’s “Rock Your Baby,” and a string of KC & the Sunshine Band hits, including “Get Down Tonight”, “That’s the Way (I Like It)”, “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” and “I’m Your Boogie Man.” He offered Lattisaw a contract. He had even written “Ring My Bell” to be her first single.

But Lattisaw would never sign that contract. A family lawyer familiar with the record business advised her against it. The pre-teen singer instead signed with Atlantic’s Cotillion Records, leaving Knight with no one to sing his teenybopper ditty. The following year, Knight pitched the song to his newest artist on Juana Records, Anita Ward.

Holmes had brought Ward to Knight, and he immediately gave her a contract. To test the waters, she released a single in 1978 called “Spoiled by Your Love.”

“Spoiled by Your Love” went nowhere. The song did nothing to line Ward’s pockets, so Holmes suggested that she substitute teach while working on her debut album, because it allowed a steady paycheck to pay the bills while leaving her time to grind out the LP in the studio.

Having just lost Lattisaw to Atlantic/Cotillion, Knight gave his song about teens talking on the phone to Ward, believing it just might be the missing piece needed for her upcoming debut album. The schoolteacher was not impressed by the song’s disco feel. She preferred taking her time with R&B ballads. But Knight insisted that she record it.

So, “Ring My Bell” was rewritten with more adult lyrics about a woman encouraging her man to relax with her after a hard day at work. The track was reproduced, recorded by Ward and released in the summer of 1979 as the first single from her debut album, “Songs of Love.”

Everyone and their mama’s bell was rung with this jam during the summer of ’79. Her only hit song, “Ring My Bell” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart 43 years ago today. It also reached No. 1 on the Disco Top 80 chart, the Soul Singles chart, and the UK Singles Chart. The following year, the song earned Ward a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

BTW, Ward lost the Grammy that year to this masterpiece …