Clifton Powell Speaks About His Son Dating Barack Obama’s Daughter Sasha | Video

*Actor Clifton Powell is speaking out about his son dating former President Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha Obama.

We reported previously that Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr. began dating after she made the switch to USC last fall from the University of Michigan, where she had been a student for two years, according to The Daily Mail.

Powell Jr., 24, a former hoops star, was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship at the University of California at Santa Barbara … he’s now jumped into the world of commercials … working with big brands like Peloton and Nike.

During an appearance on the “Dear Fathers” podcast, Clifton Powell broke his silence on the two youngsters’ romance, AceShowbiz reports.

“That’s amazing, ’cause you know that they’ve been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?” the 66-year-old said.

He went on to explain that he has talked to his son about how to date the former First Daughter.

“So, it has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that’s dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive. The things that I did not get taught,” he shared.

“So, I text him all the time, and I say, ‘Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter,’ ” he said of his advice to his son.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha were first reported dating in April after photos surfaced of the two together.

Meanwhile, Sasha’s older sister Malia has been dating her British boyfriend Rory Farquharson since 2017 … the two reportedly met at Harvard.

Hear more from Clifton Powell about his son’s high-profile romance with Sasha via the YouTube clip below.