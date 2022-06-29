Whoo Lawd! Mavis Staples Goes in on the Late Aretha Franklin: ‘She was VERY INSECURE’

*Singer/Civil Rights Activist Mavis Staples, 82, is opening up about her complicated friendship with the late Aretha Franklin! The beloved singer who has an impressive catalog of solo work– in addition to what she recorded alongside her siblings in the group The Staple Singers–is getting candid about the relationship she had with Franklin.

During a recent interview (with the New Yorker), Staples recalls that although she and the “Queen of Soul” went way back and had a long-term friendship, she felt Aretha was not always kind to her.

Staples revealed that Franklin disrespected her when she allegedly decided to turn down the volume of Staples’ vocals on a recording of a live 1987 duet of “Oh Happy Day” they recorded together. Staples says that she was unaware this occurred until the recording was released. Mavis Staples said she just shrugged it off and let it go.

“I should’ve told her, ‘No, just don’t put the record out,’ but you know me: goody-goody Mavis.” During the interview, Mavis Staples said that Aretha Franklin put her temperament to the test several times during the course of their friendship. “I put up with her for a long time till I got tired, you know? She was very insecure. I tried my best to be her friend. She would call me and ask me to call her back. When I called her back, the number was changed. So, you know, she was weird like that.”

