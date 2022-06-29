Wendy’s in Bad Shape – She Struggles with Lymphedema and Can Only Feel 5% of Her Feet | WATCH

*Wendy Williams is getting candid about her struggle with lymphedema. She’s also not letting her recent health issues stop her from rejoining the media landscape – which she plans to do by producing her own podcast.

Wendy was a guest on “TMZ Live” Tuesday (June 28) to talk about her departure from daytime television and the development of her podcast. During her appearance, she asked the hosts if they knew what the condition, lymphedema was? When they did not know, she prepared to show how the condition affects her foot by holding it up.

“Lymphedema is this. Do you see this, right here, look! It’s up and down. I can only feel, maybe five percent of my feet. Do you understand?”

Wendy continued to explain what she is going through, saying: “Which means normally I would be in a wheelchair. I’m not in a wheelchair, I stand up.”

Her foot appeared very swollen as she held it up, putting it down not long after when she complained of not being able to hold it up any longer.

When the hosts then asked how the former TV host had been feeling physically, she replied “better than you.” Lymphedema is the build-up of fluid that is “usually drained through the body’s lymphatic system,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It mostly affects the arms or legs, but can build up elsewhere.

As we previously reported, Williams shared an image to social media of her swollen foot last year. Her post-and-delete sparked many fans to send well-wishes and support.

Wendy Williams Speaks Out After Talk Show Cancelled, Ready to Take on Podcasting