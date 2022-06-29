Tips for California’s New Graduates: Maintaining Health Coverage After Graduation

*You’ve worked hard to get your college diploma and may have even landed a good job or have promising job interviews in store. But do you have a plan for maintaining health coverage after graduation?

“Graduating from college is an exciting milestone in your life, but can also be an uncertain time,” said Covered California spokesperson Angie Blanchette.

“Luckily you don’t need to be uncertain about how to maintain health coverage after college graduation. With free help from Covered California, you can find quality health insurance to fit your needs and your budget, so you can avoid a gap in health coverage and focus on your great future ahead.”

Below are three ways you can stay covered after college graduation.

1. Stay on your parent’s health insurance

Thanks to the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” young adults can stay on a parent’s health plan until they turn 26. If you’re already covered under a parent’s plan, depending on your age, you might not need to find new health insurance yet. But it’s still a good idea to do your research and know the options for when your 26th birthday rolls around.

. 2. Find health coverage through Covered California

If you’re self-employed or you employer doesn’t offer health coverage, you may be eligible to enroll in a quality affordable health plan through Covered California’s special enrollment or Medi-Cal. It’s important to note that Obamacare mandates that all Covered California and Medi-Cal health plans are required to cover 10 essential health benefits, including hospitalizations, mental health care, prescription medication and FREE preventive health services.

In addition, Covered California is the state’s only health care marketplace place that can significantly reduce your monthly health plan costs, with major financial help now available through the federal American Rescue Plan. Nine out of 10 Covered California enrollees are currently seeing savings that are dramatically lowering their monthly health premiums – often to $10 or less.

3. Get coverage through your employer

Many Californians get their health insurance through their employer. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new job or have employment already lined up, now is the time to seek out information about potential benefits and the health coverage that might be available to you through your workplace.

“No matter what path you’re on after graduation, don’t make the mistake of assuming that quality health coverage is too expensive,” Blanchette said. “With the American Rescue Plan in place, health insurance is now more affordable than ever before — and millions of Californians are reaping the benefits.”

To explore your health coverage options and see what financial help is available through Covered California or Medi-Cal, you can:

Visit Covered California’s online Shop and Compare Tool.

Get free, confidential assistance from a certified enroller in your local area.

Call Covered California at (800) 300-1506.

Source: Angie Blanchette | angie.blanchette@covered.ca. gov