Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sloane Stephens Talks Mental Wellness, Shares Skincare Routine | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens / Getty

*Sloane Stephens is speaking out about how she is managing her mental health ahead of Wimbledon. 

Speaking to The Healthy Reader’s Digest, the newly married tennis star shared her mental wellness routine which includes being physically active off the court. 

“I think exercise is a huge part of how we feel,” Stephens said. “If I’m just at home being lazy, I try to go outside and go for a walk, I try to get up and do some stretching. It just makes me feel better in general and I think it’s an easy way to boost your mood. You don’t have to go for a 30-minute run. You can literally do yoga poses, you can do some stretching, you can do some things that are still getting yourself active to help with that mental fatigue that I think a lot of us feel, especially after COVID.”

As reported by The YBF, last month, “No. 18 seed CocoGauff ousted Sloane from the 2022 French Open in the quarterfinals after a 7-5, 6-2 win,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: Currently in Bodybuilding? Venus And Serena Williams On Life After Tennis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens)

“There are so many things that can happen that can turn a season around, or a match around, that you have to have the mindset of being always ready to take advantage of whatever opportunities confront you,” Stephans said. “I’ve been in that position. I’ve lost four first rounds in a row and then ended up going and making the quarterfinals at the French Open. There’s a lot to be said for people who are able to bounce back and take a terrible loss and turn it into something good. I think the people who manage that . . . have the better results.”

Off the court, Sloane uses her organization, The Sloane Stephens Foundation, to help other young, Black females get an opportunity to play tennis.

“Being able to teach tennis to people who normally wouldn’t be able to learn, or give kids the opportunity who normally wouldn’t be able to pick up a racket, that’s super important,” Stephens explained.

“That’s building communities where maybe their kids will end up playing tennis. And for me, that’s what growing the game is. Obviously, playing tennis and being on TV every week is cool—but it’s not cool if kids aren’t picking up rackets because they just can’t. You want people to see you and say, ‘Oh, I want to play tennis,’ and then actually be able to go and get a tennis racket and ball and have somewhere to play,” she continued. 

Meanwhile, Stephens and her husband/soccer star Jozy Altidore recently shared a video on social media of their skincare routine — check it out below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens)

Previous articleClarence Thomas Says Americans Care More About Their iPhones Than The Constitution
Next articleWendy Williams Speaks Out After Talk Show Cancelled, Ready to Take on Podcasting
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO