Sloane Stephens Talks Mental Wellness, Shares Skincare Routine | Video

*Sloane Stephens is speaking out about how she is managing her mental health ahead of Wimbledon.

Speaking to The Healthy Reader’s Digest, the newly married tennis star shared her mental wellness routine which includes being physically active off the court.

“I think exercise is a huge part of how we feel,” Stephens said. “If I’m just at home being lazy, I try to go outside and go for a walk, I try to get up and do some stretching. It just makes me feel better in general and I think it’s an easy way to boost your mood. You don’t have to go for a 30-minute run. You can literally do yoga poses, you can do some stretching, you can do some things that are still getting yourself active to help with that mental fatigue that I think a lot of us feel, especially after COVID.”

As reported by The YBF, last month, “No. 18 seed CocoGauff ousted Sloane from the 2022 French Open in the quarterfinals after a 7-5, 6-2 win,” the outlet writes.

READ MORE: Currently in Bodybuilding? Venus And Serena Williams On Life After Tennis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens)

“There are so many things that can happen that can turn a season around, or a match around, that you have to have the mindset of being always ready to take advantage of whatever opportunities confront you,” Stephans said. “I’ve been in that position. I’ve lost four first rounds in a row and then ended up going and making the quarterfinals at the French Open. There’s a lot to be said for people who are able to bounce back and take a terrible loss and turn it into something good. I think the people who manage that . . . have the better results.”

Off the court, Sloane uses her organization, The Sloane Stephens Foundation, to help other young, Black females get an opportunity to play tennis.

“Being able to teach tennis to people who normally wouldn’t be able to learn, or give kids the opportunity who normally wouldn’t be able to pick up a racket, that’s super important,” Stephens explained.

“That’s building communities where maybe their kids will end up playing tennis. And for me, that’s what growing the game is. Obviously, playing tennis and being on TV every week is cool—but it’s not cool if kids aren’t picking up rackets because they just can’t. You want people to see you and say, ‘Oh, I want to play tennis,’ and then actually be able to go and get a tennis racket and ball and have somewhere to play,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Stephens and her husband/soccer star Jozy Altidore recently shared a video on social media of their skincare routine — check it out below.