What To Do When There’s No Toilet Paper in Public Bathroom

*Most of us have experienced the horror of using a public bathroom and realizing too late that the toilet paper dispenser is empty.

The first obvious step would be to check the other stalls for toilet paper or, if you’re not alone, ask for help.

If those two tips are not options… Lifehacker has noted what else you can do when there’s no toilet paper in your bathroom stall.

OTHER NEWS: A ‘Toasted’ Kris Jenner Gives Funny Speech to Khloe K on Her 38th Birthday | WATCH

Use the other paper