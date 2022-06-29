Wednesday, June 29, 2022
What To Do When There’s No Toilet Paper in Public Bathroom

By Ny MaGee
*Most of us have experienced the horror of using a public bathroom and realizing too late that the toilet paper dispenser is empty. 

The first obvious step would be to check the other stalls for toilet paper or, if you’re not alone, ask for help.

If those two tips are not options… Lifehacker has noted what else you can do when there’s no toilet paper in your bathroom stall.

OTHER NEWS: A ‘Toasted’ Kris Jenner Gives Funny Speech to Khloe K on Her 38th Birthday | WATCH

Use the other paper

  • Toilet seat covers. These are your best option if they’re available. They’re sanitary and flushable, so they’re really just oddly-shaped toilet paper anyway.
  • Paper towels. If you can grab some paper towels from the sink area, you’ll have a scratchy but effective substitute. You can minimize the roughness by getting them a little damp before using.
  • Cardboard roll. The bare cardboard toilet paper roll might be mocking you from the dispenser, but you can use it for an extremely unpleasant wiping experience. Like paper towels, you can make it marginally more comfortable with some strategic dampening. (Note the word marginally in that sentence.)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

