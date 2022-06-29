What To Do When There’s No Toilet Paper in Public Bathroom

*Most of us have experienced the horror of using a public bathroom and realizing too late that the toilet paper dispenser is empty.
The first obvious step would be to check the other stalls for toilet paper or, if you’re not alone, ask for help.
If those two tips are not options… Lifehacker has noted what else you can do when there’s no toilet paper in your bathroom stall.
Use the other paper
- Toilet seat covers. These are your best option if they’re available. They’re sanitary and flushable, so they’re really just oddly-shaped toilet paper anyway.
- Paper towels. If you can grab some paper towels from the sink area, you’ll have a scratchy but effective substitute. You can minimize the roughness by getting them a little damp before using.
- Cardboard roll. The bare cardboard toilet paper roll might be mocking you from the dispenser, but you can use it for an extremely unpleasant wiping experience. Like paper towels, you can make it marginally more comfortable with some strategic dampening. (Note the word marginally in that sentence.)