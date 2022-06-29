‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Hits Theaters Friday! | Watch

Bleecker Street will release “Mr. Malcolm’s List” exclusively in theaters nationwide Friday!

Directed by Emma Holly Jones, written by Suzanne Allain and starring Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, with Zawe Ashton, and Theo James – “Mr. Malcolm’s List” has been described as a whirlwind of sumptuous fashion, lavish country getaways, a glittering masquerade ball and high-society chicanery, Mr. Malcolm’s List captures 19th-century London’s notorious “marriage mart” season in all its glorious excess.

When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman…or the perfect hoax.

The Honorable Mr. Jeremy Malcolm is handsome, well-connected and the epitome of the famous opening line of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice: “a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.”

But Julia’s plot begins to go awry when Selina realizes that Mr. Malcolm is not the heartless cad Julia has described, and may in fact be the man she loves. As the couple circles each other warily, Captain Henry Ossory (James) arrives on the scene seeking out Selina on the advice of his aunt, but instead finds himself drawn to Julia. Meanwhile, Julia, jealously fuming from the sidelines, plots to bring her scheme to an explosive conclusion — but is she missing out on her own chance at true love?

For more details follow #MrMalcolmsList