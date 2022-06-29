Minista Paul Scott/Activist to Rappers: Either Books or Bullets

*Hip Hop has long been criticized for much of the gun violence plaguing the Black community. Not only have the fans been inspired to kill other Black men by rap lyrics but the rappers, themselves, have fallen victim to lifestyles that they glorify in their lyrics. Now, a NC minister is asking rappers to make things right.

Durham, North Carolina activist and minister Paul Scott, founder of the Black Messiah Movement, has launched the Books on the Ground campaign, where he is passing out free Black history books in “the hood” in his city and is encouraging other residents to do the same. Scott is also asking that rappers, also, get involved in the crusade , nationally, by passing out free books at their concerts and appearances and asking their fans to pass out free books on the streets.

Back in the 80s Hip Hop artists were instrumental in spreading Afro-centric culture across the planet with artists like X-Clan, Brand Nubian and KRS-One spearheading the efforts. Hip Hop icons Public Enemy even included book lists in their album liner notes. Scott is hoping the same strategies can be used to stop the murders happening across the country.

“Knowledge is power and Hip Hop artists have a chance to correct a three-decades-old error that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of our future leaders,” says Scott. “ In 2022, it’s either the book or the bullet. The choice is yours.”

For more information contact (919) 972-8305 or minpaulscott@gmail.com. Follow on Twitter @truthminista