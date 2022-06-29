Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Execution-style Killing of New Orleans Woman Caught On Video

By Ny MaGee
shot Casandra Jones
BJ Brown / (WVUE)

*Police in New Orleans are searching for a cold-blooded killer who was caught on camera killing a woman execution-style in broad daylight. 

According to the New Orleans Police Department, BJ Brown, 32, fatally shot Casandra Jones just before 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 27) in the Iberville Housing Development on Bienville Street, Fox News reports. Jones was leaving her house to go to work at New Orleans First City Court when BJ Brown shot her. 

Chilling cell phone video captured from a nearby apartment window shows Brown armed with an AR-15 rifle. He walks up to Jones, who is already shot and lying in a parking lot, and fires two more rounds into her body. 

Jones was transported to a hospital where she later died.

OTHER NEWS: 51 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Truck, Bodies Covered in Spices to Hide Odor | Video

shot execution style
Casandra Jones /(WVUE)

“Walked down the street with a gun, a long gun, without any fear of repercussions and shoots someone for whatever reason in broad daylight,” said Austin Badon of the First City Clerk of Court. “Seemingly, this individual walked away and came back and finished her off.”

“This generation has no fear… they have no fear,” said actor and mentor Ameer Baraka. “Animals don’t do this. This is barbaric. This is inhuman behavior. It is pure evil to do something like that”.

Badon also noted his frustration that video of the killing was circulated on social media.

“What did we come to as a society when we put that stuff out there on social media?” he asked. “It’s just heartbreaking that instead of rendering aid and help, people decided to pull out their phones and put that stuff out there.”

Brown and the victim were not strangers to each other, as she reportedly considered filing a restraining order against him but she never showed up in court to follow through on it, according to reports. 

She accused Brown of physical and sexual abuse along with mental-emotional, and financial abuse. She also alleged that he knocked her teeth out during a confrontation about cheating on her. 

Brown’s criminal history reportedly spans more than a decade across several parishes. He’s been arrested at least twice for domestic abuse battery and Jones was the victim of one of these incidents. Per the report, both times the victim dropped the charges.

After shooting Jones, Brown reportedly fled to Tennessee where he shot a police officer during a traffic stop in the city of Erin around 9 p.m. The officer was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

A manhunt is underway in the city of Erin, located about 65 miles west of Nashville.

Jones leaves behind two children. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

