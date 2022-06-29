Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kanye West Wanted to be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ for a Year: ‘Nobody Missing Me’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Kanye West (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images)
Kanye West / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images

*Kanye West presented Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday. 

West was dressed incognito when he delivered his speech, during which he noted that he’s been on a “little hiatus,” EW reports

“I took a little hiatus. I said I wanted to declare myself legally dead for a year,” West said. “Nobody missing me. You know, I just want to be off the grid, [but] Puff is pretty persistent.”

The rapper continued, “This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff. Broke down a lot of doors so we could be standing. I know for me, that I could be here today… he broke down so many doors of classism, taste, swag. Puff, if I never told you, I love you. You’re my brother.”

READ MORE: BET Awards 2022 – List of Winners + Pics & Videos | LOOK

During his speech, West praised Combs for breaking the hip-hop mold. 

“Back then there was so many rules to hip-hop, and he broke all of them,” he said, adding that the mogul “understood contracts in a way a lot of us still don’t” and “understood money in a way a lot of us still don’t.”

“I go to him for advice to this day,” West continued. “He inspired so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices.” Later, West and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds presented Combs the award. In his speech, Combs thanked “everyone who played a part in my life,” as well as late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia at age 47.

“When I was a kid, I saw these images that were setting me up for failure, these images that were making me feel less than a dog,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man I’m not with that. I’m not with that.’ I closed my eyes and dreamed and saw what I had to do. We here for ourselves, we here for our ancestors, you feel me?” 

Watch Ye’s full speech via the YouTube clip above, and Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement moment below.

Previous articleR. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking | WATCH-Live
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO