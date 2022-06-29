Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Herschel Walker Confidently Says There Are 52 States! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Sometimes people try to sound so smart, but end up sounding crazy! Georgia Republican Senate candidate and former NFL player, Herschel Walker, was a guest on the conservative “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” when he attempted to slam Stacey Abrams for her comments about the state of Georgia. He thought he was reading her, but made himself look crazy in the process (scroll down watch via IG embed).

Abrams, who is running for Governor again in Georgia, said that the state has a lot of work to do for its residents when it comes to mental health, incarceration, wages, and more. She said that Georgia is the “worst state” to live in in the country: “I am tired of hearing about [Georgia] being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live in.”

Herschel Walker didn’t like this comment and decided to try to slam her on the podcast earlier this week. Walker says that Abrams should go to the other “51” states since she hates this one so much.

“If you don’t believe in the country, leave and go somewhere else,” he added. “If it’s the worst state, why are you here? Why don’t you leave? Go to another—there’s what, 51 more other states you can go to, you don’t have to be here.”

Herschel Walker
Getty

Walker’s spokesperson, Mallory Blount, came to his defense and said he “misspoke.”

“Herschel misspoke ― he obviously knows there are 50 states,” spokeswoman Mallory Blount told HuffPost.

Obviously, there are only 50 states, so it’s unclear what Walker was trying to say. As someone who is running for office in this country, how can you make a mistake like that? 😭 Thoughts?

Fisher Jack

