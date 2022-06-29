Eric Holder (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Suffers Beat-down in Jail – Trial on Temporary Hold | VIDEO

*Eric Holder, the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle, was reportedly beaten so bad while in custody that he was unable to attend his trial on Tuesday, sources tell Rolling Stone. The 32-year-old, according to the publication, needed to be treated for his injuries after the violent incident erupted at a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 PM on Monday.

The physical altercation was believed to have been severe enough that Eric, who is part of the Rollin’ 60s gang, will be kept away from his fellow inmates when he’s transported to and from court moving forward. As for his injuries, the insider said Eric had suffered “more than a black eye.”

The attack resulted in Judge H. Clay Jacke excusing the jury, saying that “based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today.” Jurors are expected to return to court on Wednesday unless they receive a call that states otherwise, implying that if Eric is not healthy enough to resume proceedings by then, the date will evidently be pushed back.

As fans will recall, Nipsey was tragically gunned down at his clothing store, The Marathan, in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. A medical examiner had been scheduled to testify today, revealing that the “Double Up” lyricist had suffered at least 10 gunshot wounds to his torso and head, subsequently severing his spine. The case remains ongoing.

